One killed, 4 injured in Bihar's Bettiah explosion

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): At least one person was killed and four others were injured following an explosion in a house here on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Nautan area of Bettiah (West Champaran) on Saturday morning.

Those injured are currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College in the city.

Police have reached the spot to investigate.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

