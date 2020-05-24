Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): One labourer has been killed and another one is in critical condition after being affected by a gas leak while cleaning a tank at Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati in Pune.
"Yesterday 13 workers of Baramati Sugar factory became unconscious after a gas tank they were cleaning leaked. One labourer died in the hospital at about 2:30 am while another one is undergoing treatment," said Vijay Vabale, Managing Director of Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati Pune.
More details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)
One killed, another critical after gas leak at Pune sugar factory
ANI | Updated: May 24, 2020 12:59 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): One labourer has been killed and another one is in critical condition after being affected by a gas leak while cleaning a tank at Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati in Pune.