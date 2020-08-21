One killed, another injured after firing by miscreants in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): One person was killed and another injured after they were shot by unknown miscreants in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Virendra Paswan, died on the spot after suffering a bullet injury while his son Rupesh who also got seriously injured during the attack has been at a hospital here.

Paswan and his son were attacked by miscreants following a dispute during an orchestral event, the police said.

The incident took place at Mahisari Ward 3 of Ujiarpur Police Station area yesterday.

The police is making efforts to nab the accused and an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

