Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)
One killed, another injured after portion of building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

ANI | Updated: Jan 27, 2023 11:11 IST


Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): A man was killed, while another was injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation said on Friday.
According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, one person was safely rescued and has been shifted to a hospital.
The exact reason behind the collapse incident is yet to be ascertained, civic body officials said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

