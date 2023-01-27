Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): A man was killed, while another was injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation said on Friday.
According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, one person was safely rescued and has been shifted to a hospital.
The exact reason behind the collapse incident is yet to be ascertained, civic body officials said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
One killed, another injured after portion of building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
ANI | Updated: Jan 27, 2023 11:11 IST
