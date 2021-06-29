One killed as speeding car rams into auto in Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested three people after their speeding vehicle killed a passenger travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad.

In the CCTV footage, the high-end car speeding can be seen on a road near the Inorbit Mall in Cyberabad, ramming into the auto from behind.

According to the Madhapur Police, the driver of the vehicle, a co-passenger and the driver's father were returning from a party and were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.



The passenger in the autorickshaw died, while the driver sustained injuries.

"After hitting the auto, the car driver and his associates fled. The police, however, have arrested three persons including the driver, a co-passenger and the father of the driver who were returning from a party and were under the influence of alcohol," the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 304 part 2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under sections 184, 185 of the Motor vehicle act. (ANI)

