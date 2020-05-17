One killed, five injured in mishap on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): One person was killed and five sustained serious injuries in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Six people sustained injuries in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. Out of the injured, one person has succumbed to injuries," Babasaheb Tupe, senior Inspector at Kamothe Police Station in Navi Mumbai said.

The accident occurred when the mini-bus carrying 8 persons hit a stationary bus on the roadside.

The bus originated from Karnataka and was headed towards Ahmedabad. (ANI)

