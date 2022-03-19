One killed, four injured after speeding car rams into auto-rickshaw on Delhi's Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): A 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a road accident after a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover in the national capital on Friday.

"A car which was driven rashly hit a moving auto-rickshaw on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover in which one driver and four passengers were riding. After hitting the auto-rickshaw, the offending vehicle also hit another car on the flyover," said Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi.



A family of four people including Janak Janadhan Bhatt, his wife Geeta Bhatt and two sons aged 18-year-old and 13-year-old were travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

"The auto driver Wakar Alam and the family of four members riding in the auto-rickshaw were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the 13-year-old boy was declared dead and treatments of the rest have started. The condition of the woman is critical and she is on a ventilator as of now," said Pandey.

The police said that the offending driver has absconded from the spot.

Meanwhile, the offending vehicle has been taken into custody by the police. (ANI)