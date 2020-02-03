Aarah (Bihar) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A 19-year-old youth was shot dead at a cultural event in Bihar's Bhojpur district allegedly over a brawl regarding seating arrangement.
"There was some cultural event going on and firing took place there. One person has been shot dead in the incident which took place at around 2:30 AM. We are further investigating the matter," a police officer said.
The father of the deceased said that the shooting occurred over sitting arrangement at the event.
"There was some dispute over sitting arrangement," he said. (ANI)
One killed in brawl over 'seating arrangement' in Bihar event
ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:33 IST
