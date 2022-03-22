One killed, one non-local vendor injured in two terror attacks in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Terrorists shot dead one civilian in Budgam district and injured another street vendor hailing from Bihar in Pulwama in two separate terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of one civilian, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar resident of Gotpora area of Budgam district and fired indiscriminately upon him," reads the official statement of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Dar sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.



Meanwhile, in Pulwama terrorists have fired upon one street vendor identified as Bisujeet Kumar Son of Paras Madal who is a resident of Bihar.

Kumar has received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance where he is being treated.

Police have registered cases regarding both the terror crime incidents and Investigation is underway.

The respective areas at both places have been cordoned and search in these areas are underway. (ANI)

