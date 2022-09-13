One killed, several injured in separate firing incidents in Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], September 13 (ANI): One person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations on Tuesday in Bihar's Begusarai, according to a police official.

Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar said that the police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the perpetrators.

As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured.

"Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital," said the doctor in the Government hospital in Teghra.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)