One killed, several others injured after bus, truck collide on highway in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): At least one person was killed while several others were injured after a private passenger bus collided with a truck on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Munda Pandey area of Moradabad on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.



According to the police, the bus was heading from Punjab to Bihar.

"One person dies in a collision between a private bus and a truck on the highway in Munda Pandey area. The injured have been rushed to a hospital. The bus was going to Bihar from Punjab," Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kumar Anand said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

