One killed, two injured as TMC workers clash in West Bengal's Durgapur

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): A violent clash allegedly between two factions of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Durgapur's Andal on Wednesday night led to the death of one party worker while two workers were severely injured.

Two Trinamool factions clashed in Khas Kajoda area of Andal, West Bengal. Trinamool leader Dharamvir Nonia was killed in the firing that allegedly ensued between the two groups. Two more Trinamool cadres were seriously injured in the clash.

The injured are being treated in a non-government hospital in Durgapur.



"At around 10:30 pm I heard a shout and noise of bullet firing from outside. I rushed to see a confrontation between the two groups. Several bullets were fired between the two sides and Dharamvir Nonia was shot in the chaos. His younger brother was yelling and crying," Bishun Dev Nonia, TMC leader, told ANI.

"Two people were seriously injured. One of them was hit by an iron rod. The administration should take strict action against this violent clash," Nonia added.

"Dharamvir Nonia was receiving death threats for 4-5 days. I requested him to stay indoors since these people are very dangerous. During the confrontation yesterday, the firing started off suddenly and he was shot," Satyanarayan Nonia, a relative of the late Dharamvir Nonia, said. (ANI)

