Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles in coordination with local police apprehended a Kuki insurgent and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from him.
"Lunkholal Lhungdim, Chief of Dampi village, was kidnapped from Kaprang village of Churachandpur district, Manipur, by four armed individuals on July 5. A rescue operation was launched by Assam Rifles (AR) in coordination with the local police which resulted in the release of the kidnapped individual on July 6," Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"Intense search operations resulted in the apprehension of a Kuki insurgent and recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and warlike stores on July 9 and 10," it added.
The recoveries include one Ak-56 rifle, three MA-3 rifle, one M4A1 carbine, one HK-33 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, two 12 Bore rifle, and a Chinese hand grenade.
These timely operations have dealt a severe blow to the insurgent groups and exposed their nefarious designs of extortion and indulging in petty crimes, the statement by the MoD said. (ANI)
One Kuki insurgent apprehended in Manipur
ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:41 IST
