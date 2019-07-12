One Kuki insurgent apprehended in Manipur

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles in coordination with local police apprehended a Kuki insurgent and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from him.

"Lunkholal Lhungdim, Chief of Dampi village, was kidnapped from Kaprang village of Churachandpur district, Manipur, by four armed individuals on July 5. A rescue operation was launched by Assam Rifles (AR) in coordination with the local police which resulted in the release of the kidnapped individual on July 6," Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Intense search operations resulted in the apprehension of a Kuki insurgent and recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and warlike stores on July 9 and 10," it added.

The recoveries include one Ak-56 rifle, three MA-3 rifle, one M4A1 carbine, one HK-33 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, two 12 Bore rifle, and a Chinese hand grenade.

These timely operations have dealt a severe blow to the insurgent groups and exposed their nefarious designs of extortion and indulging in petty crimes, the statement by the MoD said. (ANI)

