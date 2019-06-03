One language should not be imposed on others: HD Kumaraswamy on 3-language norm

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): After a controversy broke out over three-language norm, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that one language should not be imposed on others.

"Yesterday @HRDMinistry I am aware of the draft education policy which emphasizes on imposing Hindi. In the name of 3-language formula one language should not be imposed on others...#HindiImposition," he tweeted.

"Only a report has been submitted on the new education policy. Government has not taken any decision on it. It has not even considered it and therefore the misunderstanding that the government has decided on the new education policy is not true," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media in New Delhi on Saturday

"After we will get the public feedback, then only it will come up before the government. More importantly, the Modi government has always promoted all Indian languages and therefore there is no case of or intention of imposing any language on anybody. We want to promote all Indian languages," he added.

Yesterday, a huge controversy broke out in Tamil Nadu over the three language formula with political parties warning of a language war over "attempts" to impose Hindi, even as the Centre stepped in to say that there was no intention to impose any language on anyone. (ANI)

