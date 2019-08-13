One more accused arrested in Burdhwan blast case

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in the 2014 Burdwan blast which left two people dead.

Accused Jahirul Sheikh, a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal, who was absconding, was arrested from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

Two members of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were killed and another injured in a bomb explosion in a rented house at Khagragarh area of West Bengal's Burdwan on October 2, 2014, while they were making bombs.

Sheikh was charge-sheeted by the agency for his alleged "direct involvement" in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks and wage war against Indian and Bangladeshi governments.

"Accused Jahirul Sheikh is a senior leader of JMB Nadia module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB and he was also involved in activities of JMB in India to further its cause," the NIA said.

A large number of Improvised Explosive Device, handmade grenades etc. were recovered during the investigation in 2014.

A total of 33 accused have been charge-sheeted in this case.

The case pertains to JMB's plan to radicalise, recruit and train its members for carrying out terror attacks in the country as part of a large conspiracy to wage war against India. (ANI)

