One more accused gets bail in NPCC bribe case

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special court granted bail to one more person accused in an alleged bribe case related to the award of contracts by National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd (NPCC).

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Sanjay Garg granted bail to Aneesh Baid, the owner of Shree Gautam Pvt Ltd, on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

While granting him bail, the court directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission, join the investigation as and when required and not to try to influence the prosecution witnesses.

The CBI is probing the case of alleged bribe amounting to Rs 25 lakh for processing and clearance of bills for contracts awarded by the NPCC.

Seven people including public servants were arrested in connection with the case.

The court had earlier granted regular bail to two more accused -- Binod Singhi and Ramesh Kumar, director and employee respectively of Shree Gautam construction firm.

The CBI had claimed to have recovered several incriminating documents in raids conducted at as many as 18 locations linked to the accused. (ANI)

