One more accused held in Pune minor girl gang rape case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): One more accused has been arrested by the police on Tuesday in the Pune minor girl gang rape case.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the arrest was made from the Thane area. With this arrest, the total number of suspects held in the case has now reached 17.



"The accused arrested from Thane was also involved in the sexual assault of the minor girl on her arrival in Pune," said the police.

"The accused was produced before the court on Tuesday and has been sent to police custody for seven days," police added.

The accused have been booked for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl at multiple locations. (ANI)

