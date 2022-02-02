One more accused held in RSS worker's murder case, state informs Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the investigation in the alleged murder of an RSS worker in Palakkad last November is on the right track as one more accused was arrested on Tuesday.

With this, a total of 11 arrests have been made by the police in this case.

Police didn't reveal more details on this arrest because the identification parade is yet to take place.



Kerala Government informed this while considering a petition by Arshika, wife of the slain RSS worker A Sanjith, seeking a CBI probe into the murder.

It also informed the Court that it will file the charge sheet soon.

In the petition filed by Arshika, it is alleged that banned organizations were involved in the murder. The court posted the matter for further hearing to February 18.

Sanjith (27) was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI workers on November 15 in front of his wife. (ANI)

