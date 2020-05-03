One more area removed, 96 containment zones in Delhi now

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): One more area has been removed from the list of COVID-19 zones">containment zones list in Delhi. A total five zones have been removed from the list till now.

The total number of zones">containment zones in the national capital now stands at 96.

J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri, Shahdara have been removed from the list.

Meanwhile, with 384 new cases, Delhi has seen 4122 total COVID-19 positive cases so far. A total of 89 people recovered today taking the total number of recovered cases to 1256.

Three more people have succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 64 so far. The total active cases stand at 2,802 across the national capital.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the country, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

