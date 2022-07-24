One more construction labourer rescued in Arunachal Pradesh forest, 11 still missing

Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] July 24 (ANI): One more construction labourer who went missing last week was rescued on Saturday evening in the forest nearby Furak river in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district.

Earlier on the day, seven out of 19 labourers were rescued who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rescued labourer was found in a very critical condition and thus was rushed to district hospital Koloriang along with two other rescued labourers, as per District Commissioner Kurung Kumey Koloriang, Nighee Bengia.

Five out of eight people were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper and then taken to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun town of Assam, as their condition was serious and required health treatment.

The IAF chopper conducted the search and rescue operation for several hours but could not succeed due to bad weather conditions.



According to the statements issued by the rescued labourers, four people died on the way and two other people fell in the river. However, the rescue teams did not recover any bodies and the teams will continue to search until all 19 construction labourers are rescued or recovered.

Meanwhile, the teams of SDRF, local police and local rescue teams are camping at Damin under the constant supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kurung Kumey District and the District Commissioner is supervising the search and rescue operation.

All 19 are missing since July 5 from the project site and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby river.

"They were BRO labourers. Generally, labourers from Assam and other parts of the country aren't used to staying in hilly regions, so they (19 labourers) might have fled, but one body was found. Police trying to establish whether it belongs to that group or is a different case," said BJP MP Tapir Gao.

"The road project is under BRO. I would like to make it clear Indo-China border is very far from Damin (in Kurung Kumey) so it's within Arunachal Pradesh very much...Police and government are trying to establish detailed information on how much is true," added the Arunachal Pradesh MP Kurung Kumey district, state BJP.

Damin is about 130 km from Koloriang and the construction site is another 15 km from Damin. The LAC with China is about 80 km from Damin, the last administrative circle in that area, officials said. (ANI)

