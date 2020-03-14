One more coronavirus patient admitted in Lucknow KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): One more coronavirus positive patient has been admitted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Saturday, isolation ward in-charge KGMU Sudhir Singh said.

The person is a resident of Indira Nagar.

"One more person has been admitted to the KGMU. The patient is a resident of Indira Nagar and one more woman in the patient's family is already suffering from the virus," he said.

Treatment is underway at KGMU.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak as 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

