One more COVID-19 case at AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): One more patient has tested positive for coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh on Tuesday.

The patient, a 56-year old woman, is a resident of Nanital and is also a neuro patient.

"The patient has been undergoing treatment for a brain stroke since April 22. She is the second coronavirus case in the hospital," Harish Thapliyal AIIMS PRO said

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has 51 COVID-19 cases of which 33 patients have recovered. There have been no fatalities due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

