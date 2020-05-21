One more COVID-19 case in Assam, state tally reaches 189

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported from Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 189.

The patient has been shifted to Kokrajhar quarantine centre.

"One new COVID-19 positive case confirmed at Barpeta Medical College. The patient is at Kokrajhar Quarantine Centre," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Currently, the total cases stand at 189 in the state, including 48 recovered, 4 deaths and 3 migrated, Sarma tweeted. (ANI)

