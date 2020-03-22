One more COVID-19 case in Chandigarh, count climbs to 6

Chandigarh [India], Mar 22 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking total COVID-19 cases in the city to 6.

The person who has tested positive is a secondary contact of the city's first positive case.

"One person, a secondary contact of Chandigarh's first positive case, has tested positive for #COVID19. The total number of positive cases rises to 6 in Chandigarh. Health condition of all 6 positive cases is stable," an official statement said.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 315 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

