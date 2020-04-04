One more COVID-19 case in Goa, count reaches 7: Goa Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 4 (ANI): A person from Goa's St. Estevam with a foreign travel history has tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of positive cases in Goa has climbed to seven, informed Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday.



Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)