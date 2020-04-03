One more COVID-19 case in Goa, total reaches six

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 3 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Mandrem North Goa on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to six.

The COVID-19 patient had recently travelled to Mozambique and Kenya.

The victim had returned to India on March 19 and got himself admitted to a hospital after developing symptoms.

"A man from Mandrem North Goa has tested positive for COVID 19. He had returned from Mozambique and Kenya. On March 19, he came to Goa via domestic flight from Mumbai and got himself admitted to a hospital," Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told ANI during a telephonic conversation on Friday.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

