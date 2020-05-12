Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): One more person has tested positive of coronavirus in Giridih, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary on Tuesday.
"One person from Giridih tested positive for COVID-19 last night," he said.
With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have reached 162. (ANI)
One more COVID-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 162
ANI | Updated: May 12, 2020 09:52 IST
