One more COVID-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 162

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): One more person has tested positive of coronavirus in Giridih, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary on Tuesday.

"One person from Giridih tested positive for COVID-19 last night," he said.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have reached 162. (ANI)

