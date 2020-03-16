One more COVID-19 case in Maharashtra, count climbs to 38

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 38 after one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Yavatmal, said the District Collector MD Singh.

"One more person, with travel history to Dubai, has tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 38," said Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

Earlier in the day, five cases were reported in the states. Among those cases, three have been reported from Mumbai and one each from Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

State Health minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the state will remain closed till the month-end.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

