One more COVID-19 case in Maharashtra, count climbs to 39

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported another positive case of coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 39.

A total of 114 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Two people have died of the infection in the country so far.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

