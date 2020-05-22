One more COVID-19 case in Manipur, state tally reaches 26

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 22 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case has been reported in Manipur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 26 on Friday, said the state Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the state has 24 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases.

While 48,533 patients have either been cured or discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

