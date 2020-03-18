Noida (UP) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A person with travel history to Indonesia has tested positive for coronavirus, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav said on Tuesday.
"A person, with a travel history to Indonesia, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the fourth case of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar," Bhargav said.
Yesterday, two persons had tested positive in the city. Both had a travel history to France.
There have been 17 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, including a foreigner, according to official data.
Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)
One more COVID-19 case in Noida, count climbs to four
ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:25 IST
