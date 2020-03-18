One more COVID-19 case in Noida, count climbs to four

Noida (UP) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A person with travel history to Indonesia has tested positive for coronavirus, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav said on Tuesday.

"A person, with a travel history to Indonesia, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the fourth case of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar," Bhargav said.

Yesterday, two persons had tested positive in the city. Both had a travel history to France.

There have been 17 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, including a foreigner, according to official data.

Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

