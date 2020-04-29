One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state count reaches 119

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 29 (ANI): A 77-year-old man has tested positive for coronavirus in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, taking the total tally in Odisha to 119, the state Health Department said.

The man contracted the infection after coming in contact with a person suffering from COVID-19.

Efforts are on to trace the contacts of the new COVID-19 patient. (ANI)

