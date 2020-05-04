One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state count reaches 163

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 163, state Information and PR department said on Monday.

A 29-year-old female was found coronavirus positive in Nala Road of Rourkela in Sundargarh district, the department informed.

According to the department, contact tracing and follow-up action are being undertaken.(ANI)

