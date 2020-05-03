Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case has been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 162, state Information and PR department said on Sunday.
A 30-year-old male, with travel history to Kolkata, was found coronavirus positive in Keonjhar and has been quarantined.
According to the department, contact tracing and follow-up action are being done. (ANI)
One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state tally reaches 162
ANI | Updated: May 03, 2020 14:34 IST
