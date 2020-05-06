One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state tally reaches 177

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): One death and one more COVID-19 case have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 177 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.

The total number of positive cases in the state include 115 active cases and 60 recovered cases, according to the state Health Department.

With the new COVID-19 death, the death toll in the state stands at two. (ANI)