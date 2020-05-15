One more COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand, state count reaches 79

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Dehradun on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 79, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 79 cases, 28 are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

As of Thursday, one fatality has been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

