One more COVID-19 case reported in Bihar, State's count stand at 346

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 27 (ANI): One more case of COVID-19 reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 346, said Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) on Monday.

The new case was reported from Nalanda district.

"We are ascertaining their infection trail," he said.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 28,380 (including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

