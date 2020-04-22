One more COVID-19 case reported in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): With one more COVID-19 positive case reported on Wednesday, the total count of virus-infected people in the State has reached 46.

"One more positive case of COVID19 was reported in Hindpiri, Ranchi, today. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand rises to 46," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni in a statement.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus.

So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

