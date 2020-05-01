One more COVID-19 death in Aurangabad, district toll reaches 8

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): After a 47-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday the death toll due to coronavirus in Aurangabad has risen to eight.

"A 47-year old person, infected from coronavirus, passed away on Friday morning at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). With this, the total number of deaths in the city rises to eight," said the media coordinator of GMCH Dr Arvind Gaikwad.

The deceased, hailing from Gurudutt Nagar of Garkheda, was admitted in the COVID-19 section of the hospital complaining of a dry cough, fever and a respiratory problem. After his sample was sent for testing, he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has a total of 10,498 positive coronavirus cases of which, 1,773 patients have recovered and 459 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

