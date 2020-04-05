One more COVID-19 death in Gujarat, toll reaches 11

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): A 61-year-old woman, with a co-morbid situation, passed away due to coronavirus in Surat, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 11 on Sunday.

With 14 fresh cases of COVID-19 detected in the state, the count of confirmed cases reached 122, according to the state Health Department.

Out of the total 122 cases, a maximum of 55 cases of the infection are from the Ahmedabad district alone.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured/discharged/migrated people while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

