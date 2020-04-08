One more COVID-19 death in Pune, toll in city rises to nine

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): A 44-year-old COVID-19 positive man has died in Pune on Wednesday. The man also had a medical condition of diabetes. With this, the death toll due to coronavirus has reached nine in the city, health officials said.



Earlier on Tuesday, three coronavirus infected people had died in the city, taking the total number of deaths of COVID-19 patients to eight, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune.

After 150 more positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 1,018, according to Maharashtra's Health Department.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 4,643 active coronavirus cases in the country so far. While 401 people have been either cured or discharged so far, 149 deaths have taken place across the country. (ANI)