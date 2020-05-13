One more COVID-19 patient recovers, discharged from AIIMS Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 13 (ANI): One more COVID-19 patient in the state has been cured and discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Raipur on Wednesday, informed hospital administration.

The person, from Kabirdham area in the state, has been asked to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days by the medicos.

According to AIIMS, Raipur, at present, there are four active cases of COVID-19 at the hospital and all the patients are in a "stable condition". (ANI)

