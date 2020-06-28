One more CRPF personnel succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A CRPF personnel who was under treatment with plasma therapy for COVID-19, on Sunday passed away, taking the total number of deaths in the paramilitary force to nine, officials said.

According to the official data, four new cases were reported today from various units and have been kept in isolation centres.

"One CRPF personnel who was under treatment with plasma therapy for COVID-19, breathed his last today. Four new cases detected from various units and kept in isolation centres," an official said.

"There are 1,057 positive cases including 540 active cases, 508 recovered and 9 deaths so far," added the official. (ANI)

