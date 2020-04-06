One more dead of COVID-19 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): A person has died due to coronavirus in Indore which was confirmed when the reports of the deceased came positive for the virus.

Dean MGM college, Dr Jyoti Bindal said, "54-year-old Mohammad Aslam who was a resident of Khajrana area was admitted to hospital on April 1. He died during treatment on April 3, and his report came on April 4."

"11 coronavirus positive patients have been released after treatment, but they have been asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days," Dr Bindal said.

COVID-19 toll rose to 9 in Indore yesterday after a 53-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man succumbed to the disease.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 165 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far of which a large number of cases are from Indore. (ANI)

