One more death reported in Maharashtra civil hospital fire, death toll rises to 11

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): With one more death, the toll in the Ahmednagar Civil hospital fire incident rose to 11 on Saturday, informed District Health Officer, Ahmednagar.

According to the District Health Officer, Ahmednagar, a patient who was critical succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"One more death has been reported in Ahmednagar civil hospital fire incident. The total death toll has now reached 11," said the District Health Officer.



Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolences over the fire incident and ordered a probe into the incident.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who were killed in the fire mishap.

The officials had earlier said that there were 17 patients in the COVID-19 ICU centre of Ahmednagar Civil hospital when the fire broke out at around 10.30 am in the building due to a short circuit. (ANI)

