One more dies in Palghar fire incident

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): One more person died in the fire incident at an organic chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday.

Earlier, ANI reported that one person was killed and at least three were injured after fire broke out at the factory in Boisar municipality.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde had earlier said that there were 20 people working at the factory at the time of the incident. (ANI)

