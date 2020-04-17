One more dies of COVID-19 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): One more COVID-19 death was reported in the city on Friday, increasing the toll to 49, said health officials here.

The deceased was a 44-year-old man and was suffering from co-morbid conditions.

This is the second death reported today. Earlier a 50-year-old man succumbed to the virus.

Maharashtra has reported 3,205 COVID-19 cases so far. The total coronavirus cases in the country increased to 13,835 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

