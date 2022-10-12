One more held by Maharashtra ATS in PFI related case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials arrested one more person from Jalna district in connection with one of the ongoing cases related to the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities, the ATS on Tuesday said in a statement.

This was the 22nd arrest in a PFI-related case.

The accused has been identified as Shaikh Umer Shaikh Habib and is remanded to ATS custody till October 15 by the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Aurangabad.

On September 22, the Maharashtra ATS registered 4 FIRs against members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for carrying out unlawful activities.

"On September 22, 2022, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Maharashtra registered 4 FIRs against members of Popular Front of India (PFI) for carrying out unlawful activities. Subsequently, 21 accused were arrested from different parts of Maharashtra," the ATS said.

"During further investigation of ATS, under Sections 121(A), 153(A), 109, 120(B) of IPC r/w Sec. 13(1)(B) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, ATS Maharashtra has arrested one accused namely Shaikh Umer Shaikh Habib, 30 years from Jalna, Maharashtra," the ATS said.



The accused was produced before the NIA Special Court today.

"The arrested accused was produced before Addl. Session Judge (NIA Special Court), Aurangabad. Maharashtra State on October 11, 2022. He has been remanded to police custody October 15, 2022," it added.

Notably, recently, the Central Government imposed 5 years ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a recently issued notification declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Alongwith PFI, the ban was also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

As per the inputs received by both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), "the PFI has been raising and collecting substantial funds from abroad in a well organized and structured manner".

It also came to the knowledge of the Central agencies that the "PFI was raising funds abroad and their transfer to India through clandestine and illegal channels". (ANI)

