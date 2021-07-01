One more held in Mumbai fake vaccination case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Mumbai Police Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the case of fake vaccinations. Thirteen people have been arrested in the case so far, police said.

The police arrested an accused Rahul Dubey today, who used to fill saline water in the vials.

In the last three days, three accused have been arrested including Rahul Dubey, Rajesh Pandey, and Manish Tripathi in last few days.



Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested one person in connection with the case of fake vaccinations.

The police arrested Rajesh Pandey today from the Amrita Lodge located on Bhagwan Road of Baramati in Maharashtra.

According to Mumbai Police, a vaccination drive was conducted in the Samta Nagar area of Mumbai in May, wherein 618 employees from four different companies were vaccinated. However, none of them received a certificate. Later, they approached the Mumbai Police and an investigation was initiated.

A probe investigation revealed that this was part of a fake vaccination racket. FIRs were then filed in which four accused have been named. With a recent FIR filed on June 30, a total of nine FIRs have been filed in the matter.

The prime accused in the case, Dr Manish Tripathi has been sent to police custody till July 4. (ANI)

