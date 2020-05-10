One more Maharashtra cop dies due to coronavirus

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): A Head Constable of Maharashtra Police Sahebrao Jhipru Khare died on Saturday due to COVID-19, taking the total number of police personnel dying from the infection to six in the state.

The deceased was posted in Police Headquarters at Nashik Rural.

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and all ranks of the force offered condolences at the demise of the Head Constable. (ANI)

